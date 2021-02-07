Avalanche near power project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 2 ITBP teams at spot

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Rishiganga Power Project was damaged due to breach of the glacier at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said.

All the concerned districts have been alerted in the wake of incident. Officers and employees of Chamoli District Administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot. A warning has been issued for people to avoid going to the banks of the Ganga river.

People living on the banks of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that two teams of ITBP have reached the spot and three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun.

"Three additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF and local administration already on spot," Rai told ANI.

The massive flood in Dhauli Ganga and Joshimath which was reported near Reni village, 26 kilometers from Joshimath, destroyed many houses situated on the river bank.

As a precautionary measure, the flow of the Bhagirathi River has been stopped, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

He informed that Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have been emptied to prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda.

"I am leaving for the site myself - I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation," Rawat tweeted.

The Water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following the avalanche near the power project.

"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police department, and disaster management have been ordered to deal with this disaster. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumors. The government is taking all necessary steps," Rawat said in another tweet. (ANI)