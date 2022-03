Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): An incident of avalanche occurred near Tailing village in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Wednesday afternoon, the police informed.



The district police officials informed that the incident occurred around 4 pm in the afternoon.

A police team is on the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)