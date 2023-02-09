Avalanche warning issued for 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, people advised to take precautions

Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts including Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch for the next 24 hours.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that a 'medium danger' level avalanche is



likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar & Poonch districts.

While avalanche with a 'low danger' level is likely to occur above 2,000 to 2,500 metres over Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

The people living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes, the SDMA added. (ANI)

