Avenge my brother's death, says kin of slain soldier Naik Rajendra Singh

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The younger brother of Naik Rajendra Singh, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, said that he wanted the nation to avenge his brother's death.

After the news broke out, villagers and family members reached Naik Rajendra Singh's native place to offer support to the family.

Mourning his nephew's death, Rajendra's uncle stated, "He used to narrate many tales of the bravery of our soldiers. He used to say, 'One day, I will also earn recognition in the army'."

"He was the sole breadwinner of the family. We demand the government to provide assistance to his family," he added.

Rajendra Singh hails from Mohangarh in Jaisalmer. His mortal remains are expected to reach home by Sunday where his last rites will be performed.

"In operation Tri Shakti, Naik Rajendra Singh, an Indian Army soldier was critically injured and attained Martyrdom, when, in a display of raw courage, he intercepted a terrorist who was trying to flee. Naik Rajendra Singh, aged 27 years, belonged to Mohangarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and is survived by his wife, Jamana Kanwar," read an army official release.

On Saturday, security forces shot dead three terrorists who were holding a civilian hostage inside a house in Batote town of Ramban district.

The hostage was rescued safely in the joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF officials in the Jammu-Srinagar highway town.

Two Army personnel and one official from the Jammu and Kashmir police also sustained injuries in the encounter with the terrorists. (ANI)

