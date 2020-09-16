Average gross enrolment ratio in Andhra schools goes up by 4.75 pc

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Compared to the academic year 2017-18, the average GEP (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in schools in the state has gone up by a considerable 4.75 per cent, the Andhra Pradesh government said on Tuesday.

The GEP during the academic year 2017-18, pertaining to primary, upper primary and secondary schools stood at 85.59, 83.93 and 79.14 per cent respectively. When it comes to the year 2019-20, the numbers have gone up in each of the categories and stood at 91.81, 87.37 and 83.74 per cent respectively. Thus the GEP pertaining to primary, upper primary and secondary schools went up by 6.22 per cent, 3.44 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively, according to government data.





"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has been proactively revolutionising the education sector in the state with the sole motive of making 'Education for All', a reality. As a step towards the same, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement certain key aspects of the National Education Policy during a review meeting held at the Tadepalli CM camp office," the Government of Andhra Pradesh said.

"A decision to introduce a 'Preparatory Class' for students across the state was taken, to ensure the fact that every single student is ready to cope with the burden when he/she enters grade 1. This means that every student in AP will have to mandatorily spend a year in the 'preparatory class', after Pre-Primary 2 and before grade 1," it added.

The Andhra Pradesh CM ordered all the officials to inspect every single school pertaining to compliances. He went onto say, 'Those schools which fail to comply by the prescribed norms should immediately be asked to do so. Shut down all teacher training institutes which are not up to the mark. We cannot compromise on quality'.

The state started implementing a lot of clauses recommended by the Union Government as per the NEP, even before the NEP was released. Introducing a semester system, introducing the concept of career counseling, and introducing pre-primary schools are a few examples of the same. (ANI)

