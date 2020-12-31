Avian flu confirmed in Jhalawar, Sec 144 imposed

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], December 31 (ANI): After several crows dropped dead in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday due to the avian flu, the district administration imposed has Section 144 in the area.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected area in the Radi area. A Rapid Response Team has been constituted to collect samples from poultry farms and shops," informed Jhalawar's Collector Ngikya Gohain.

He further said if the flu is found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners.





The district magistrate in an earlier order had confirmed the presence of the avian flu and informed that the case was being inspected by a joint team of Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department.

"Samples are being sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination. According to a report, avian influenza disease has been confirmed," it said. (ANI)

