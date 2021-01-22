Avian influenza confirmed in 6 states for poultry birds

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The central government on Thursday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in six states for poultry birds and in 10 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 21.

"As of 21st January 2021, outbreaks of Avian Influenza (AI) have been confirmed in poultry birds in 6 States (Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab). AI has also been confirmed in Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds in 10 States (Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand)," said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Further, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in poultry samples from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, and in Thane, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia, Ahmednagar, and Hingoli districts of Maharashtra.



Influenza has been confirmed in geese in the States of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

"Control and Containment Operations are underway in the affected epicentres of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra," the ministry said.

"The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country has visited Parbhani district of Maharashtra to monitor the epicentres of the outbreak and to conduct epidemiological studies," it added. (ANI)

