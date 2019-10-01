Aviation scam: Court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to judicial custody till Oct 16

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A special CBI court on Tuesday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to judicial custody till October 16 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Special judge Anil Kumar Sisodia has reserved the order on his bail application till October 3.

Talwar was arrested by the CBI on July 29 earlier this year, following which it filed a charge sheet and named Deepak Talwar, Yasmeen Kapoor, Maya B Puri and four firms -- Stone Travel Private Limited, Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar and Associates, Asia Field Limited.

The court will take cognizance of the charge sheet the same day his judicial remand concludes.

Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favorable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses. (ANI)

