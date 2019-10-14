Aviation Turbine Fuel and Natural Gas should be brought under GST: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday batted for the inclusion of aviation turbine fuel and natural gas in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and made an appeal to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the same.

"There has been continuous demand from the petroleum industry for the inclusion of petroleum products under the GST regime. I make a strong appeal to Finance Minister to take this up in the GST council and at least make a beginning by including natural gas and ATF in the GST," he said while addressing the third "India Energy Forum" in Delhi on Monday.

Talking to media persons, Pradhan said he had appealed to Finance Minister to include aviation turbine fuel and natural gas in the ambit of GST.

"I am confident that at an appropriate time she will be able to convince GST Council to take this progressive decision," said Pradhan.

At the "India Energy Forum" the Union Minister emphasised that the Centre is committed to make India a low carbon economy while stating that India's per capita carbon emission is far less than the world average.

"Government is committed to make India a low carbon economy although our per capita carbon emission is far less than the world average, particularly the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries," said Pradhan.

He said that USD 58 billion investment is expected in two years in the exploration and production sector.

"We have invested around USD 60 billion to create a gas-based infrastructure in India. USD 58 billion investment is expected in 2 years in Exploration and Production sector," said Pradhan.

He said that new refineries and terminals, expanding the market size, bio fuel etc are priority areas of the Indian energy industry. (ANI)