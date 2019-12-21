Avoid carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan: Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised the commuters to avoid the carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan near Moti Bagh flyover due to breakdown of a bus.

"Traffic alert obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Bhikaji Cama Place towards Dhaula Kuan near Moti Bagh flyover due to breakdown of a bus," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Kindly avoid the stretch," traffic police said. (ANI)

