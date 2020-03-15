Avoid gatherings, give prisoners' remand through video conference: Rajasthan HC tells courts amid coronavirus fears

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Rajasthan High Court on Sunday issued some instructions to its subordinate courts, including avoiding public gatherings and giving remand of prisoners through video conferencing, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court will also hold a video conference with all the judges and advocate general, additional solicitor general and representative of the bar associations on Tuesday to discuss measures to be taken in view of coronavirus.

"A meeting of the Chief Justice, all the judges, advocate general, additional solicitor general and representative of the bar will be held on March 17, 2020, at 9:45 am, through video conferencing in Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur/Jaipur Bench, Jaipur," a notice issued on Sunday said.

Rajasthan High Court told the subordinate courts to avoid public gatherings in the premises as far as possible and said that no function or other event of mass gathering shall be permitted in the court premises.

"The subordinate courts should not insist on the presence of the parties unless it is very essential and unavoidable. The requests for personal exemption of accused/complainant and witnesses/parties be accordingly considered and adverse orders may be avoided for their absence," the order said.

The High Court also instructed the subordinate courts that the remand of all the prisoners be given only through video conferencing and over0crowding in the lockup should be avoided.

The order also mandated the disinfection of the chairs, tables, gates, railings and other things in all the courtrooms and offices at least twice a day. (ANI)

