Avoid public gatherings for 15 days: Pathanamthitta district collector appeals to people

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): District Collector of Pathanamthitta District in Kerala, where maximum cases of coronavirus were reported from on Tuesday, has urged people to avoid all kinds of gatherings for the next 15 days.

The district collector PB Nooh said a meeting in this regard was held at the Collectorate on Monday, which was attended by religious and social leaders.

Six more people in Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total tally of people infected with the virus to 12. Of the six cases, four are in Kottayam Medical College and two in the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Announcing a high alert across the state, including a ban on all official public functions, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan today after a special meeting of the state cabinet, told media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid all public gatherings.

Classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools have been cancelled and the state government has also shut till March 31 all vacation classes, tuition classes, anganwadis and madrasas.

The chief minister also urged people to avoid crowded places like visiting cinema theatres, temples, mosques, churches and to avoid all festivals of public gathering.

He also urged people to stay away from visiting the Sabarimala Temple but normal rituals will take place in the temple.

In his Facebook post, Nooh said that only few people should attend marriages and funerals in the district. This is to avoid people from infected regions.

"People with respiratory illnesses, fever, cough should not attend any public events. Only a very few people will be allowed for the Sunday prayers in churches. People should avoid handshakes and hugs," Nooh suggested in the meeting.

Since the water at the mosques used for washing feet and face could be a potential career of the virus, people have been advised to offer Namaz at their homes. (ANI)

