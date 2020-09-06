Avoid unnecessary travel, talk less, DMRC suggests to public

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): As the Delhi Metro gears up to resume its services after 169 days of suspension due to COVID-19, it warned Delhiites against expecting a pre-lockdown travel experience, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to talk less while travelling "to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission".

"Though the DMRC is making all efforts to provide passengers with a continuous and seamless travel experience, with the carrying capacity of a train being reduced to around 20%, it will be a challenge to regulate passengers who may head to a station with the expectations of a pre-lockdown travel experience. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to 'talk less' during travel in the Metro to prevent the possibility of short-range aerosol transmission," a statement from the DMRC said.

The highly anticipated reopening will take place in a staggered manner from Monday, beginning with the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) with all safety measures (including social distancing, wearing of face mask and hand sanitisation) in place. Other lines will be opened over the next five days.

"Try to stagger travel timings for office/home to the extent possible so that the carrying capacity offered with new norms can be reasonably utilised by creating a travel pattern in which people are not rushing to the station in peak hours," the statement added.

The DMRC also urged the public to use earmarked gates and comply with the new norms and regulations for a comfortable and safe commuting experience.

"To maintain orderliness and to regulate the flow of passengers with social distancing norms, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry/exit. Passengers are advised to check the earmarked gate numbers and their location in advance form the DMRC website," the statement said.

It further added, "Apart from the frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has deployed an additional 1,000 officials to assist and guide passengers with the new norms of travel. The staff has been instructed to manage the passengers with a positive attitude. All passengers are requested to cooperate with the personnel on duty and to keep listening to announcements for updates on your journey/services."

The DMRC further said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states. (ANI)

