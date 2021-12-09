Avtar Singh takes over as Chairman Punjab State Cooperative Development Federation

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Avtar Singh joined as Chairman of Punjab State Cooperative Development Federation (Puncofed) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday.



Congratulating the newly appointed Chairman Avtar Singh, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed hope that the institution guided by the "visionary leadership of the present incumbent would take the pro-people initiatives of the Cooperation Department especially those aimed at the welfare of the farmers down to the ground level."

Avtar Singh thanked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the Congress High Command and assured them to discharge his responsibilities with dedication. (ANI)

