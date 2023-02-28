Awantipora encounter: One more terrorist killed, incriminating materials recovered

Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that a terrorist was killed in Pulwama's Awantipora area and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from him.

The Police informed that it is the second terrorist nutralisation in 24 hours after Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma on Sunday.

JK Police tweeted, "#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. #Search going on. Further details shall follow."



According to Kashmir Zone Police, the terrorist Aqib Mustaq Bhat, who killed Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama worked for The Resistance Front (TRF). He was earlier associated with Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit working as a security guard at a bank was shot dead by terrorists in Achan area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning. (ANI)

