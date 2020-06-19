Awantipora encounter: Terrorist entered nearby mosque to hide

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): The terrorist eliminated in an encounter at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, had entered the mosque to take refuge, said the Indian Army.

He later shifted to an adjoining shed. The joint operation is in progress.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that a terrorist was eliminated in exchange of gunfire with security forces and police at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora.

The operation was launched last night by army and security forces and the target house was adjoining a big mosque.

"Last night Awantipur Police launched an operation at village Meez in Pampore, along with army and security forces. Target house is adjoining a big mosque. After an initial exchange of fire and a grenade throw, while the cordon was being laid, the terrorists seemed to have shifted to the mosque. Exchange of fire resumed as the terrorists shifted to adjoining shed. One militant killed so far," Singh said. (ANI)

