Award ceremony organised to highlight role, achievement of women in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): To highlight the role and achievements of women in the Valley, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir organised a special award function "Jashne-e-Parvaaz-Niswaan", The Lal Ded Khatoon-e-Kashmir Award in Srinagar on Saturday.

The event was organised by ELFA International in collaboration with the Northern Railways Women's Welfare Organisation at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Speaking to ANI Mehran Khan, the organiser and founder of ELFA Intentional said that for the last few years women in Kashmir showcased tremendous performances in different streams which resulted that they are holding good positions across the country.

"We have organised an exclusive programme named Jashne-e-Parvaaz-Niswaan to promote women leadership. We have selected eight awardees of four categories including social work, education, health care, art culture and entrepreneurship. Each category carried two awardees and a jury has selected the awardees," Khan said.

Aisha Aziz, who is the youngest female Indian pilot, said, "It feels good when one invited you to appreciate your work. It puts a responsibility upon you to inspire the people of the society and as you have come this far after achieving success likewise others get inspired by you and come forward to do the same. Programmes like this play a vital role to inspire people."

Awardees also lauded the event for encouraging and motivating them.

"Every artist needs motivation. If they do not get the encouragement they cannot find a boost to move ahead. When you talk about women empowerment we know it is very tough for a woman to come forward. So this is a very important programme and we feel that we are also being appreciated and recognised," Areej Syed an awardee said.

A good number of audience was present to appreciate the female achievers of the Valley. The authorities have also organised a musical programme to entertain the audience. (ANI)