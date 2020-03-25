Aware of disruption in import of components required for PPE, masks: Lav Aggarwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The government is aware of disruption in the import of certain components required for PPE and masks since the cases of COVID-19 started pouring in from other parts of the world, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, here on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons, he said: "As far as personal protection equipment (PPE) and masks are concerned, most of these have some imported components. There has been a disruption in the import of certain components required for PPE and masks. The government is aware of the situation from the time cases started reporting from other parts of the world."

"We prohibited the export of masks-PPE as early as January 31. We've also started analysing the technical guidelines with respect to what type of PPE can be put to use based on the type of virus. We've started analysing the suppliers available in India," he added.

He said that the Central government is taking support from the suppliers to get production through these indigenous buyers as well.

"We're taking their support to ensure that we can get production done through these indigenous buyers. We have even contacted DRDO and BEL and we are taking the support of all such agencies to see that we have sufficient availability in India," he said. (ANI)

