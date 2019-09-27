Awareness camp on 'Swachhta- hi-Sewa' held at J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A district-level awareness camp on "Swachhta-Hi-Sewa" was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The camp was a part of week-long sanitation drive under the public awareness programme. Under the program, the people will be made aware of the single-use of plastic and segregation of the plastic waste from the collection points.

Awareness will be spread through Masjid's Imams, posters and handbills.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) directed the officials of the education, health, forest, revenue, public health engineering (PHE), irrigation and urban development departments to join hands and become part of the sanitation drive.

The Commissioner also directed the Municipal Cooperation of Anantnag and adjoining area to ensure the collection of waste from the areas and its dumping at an identified site for segregation and treatment.

On September 28, a cleanliness drive will be held at Pahalgam district for disposal of waste including polythene and plastic. (ANI)

