AWWA gives 1000 lunch packets for Delhi migrant workers

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) on Monday gave 1000 lunches to the representatives of Delhi government, who will distribute these food packets among migrant labourers.

A huge number of migrant workers have left the national capital after the 21-day lockdown was announced in the nation due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Aggarwal said that 92 new coronavirus cases and four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

"92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,071," Aggarwal told media here. (ANI)

