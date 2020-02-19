Ayodhya administration withdraws ban on meat sale imposed in the wake of coronavirus

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Ayodhya district administration on Wednesday withdrew city health officer's order prohibiting the sale of meat products in the municipal area.

The order was issued in wake of coronavirus on February 14.

"Order issued on February 14 for prohibition on the sale of meat products in the wake of coronavirus, has now been withdrawn by the district administration," according to an official release.

The city health officer had issued an order banning the sale of meat, stating that meat will not be sold in the municipal area.

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered global concerns over the hygiene standards maintained in meat markets.

The virus first originated in China and has killed more than 2,000 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including 3 in Kerala in India. (ANI)

