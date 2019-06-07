Visuals from the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan in Ayodhya on Friday. Photo/ANI
Ayodhya all decked up for Adityanath's visit

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:39 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Preparations to beautify Ayodhya, especially the Shodh Sansthan museum, are in full swing ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, where he will unveil a seven-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram on Friday.
Adityanath will visit various galleries and release books and a postal cover at the Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan museum after unveiling the statue.
The statue, made of a single block of rosewood and purchased from Karnataka, depicts Kodand Ram- one of the five forms of Lord Ram.
After arriving at the Shodh Sansthan museum, he is expected to see a collection of the handicrafts in the ground floor of the museum, followed by a tour of the book collection and Deepotsva gallery of the museum.
He will then release a special cover on the Kodand statue of Lord Ram by the Postal department. He will then release 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.
The UP CM will honour sculptors, painters and writers at the museum and admit a document titled 'World tours of Lord Ram' by Jitendra Kumar, principal secretary of the Culture Department.
Adityanath will also inspect the developmental works in Ayodhya during his visit.
"During his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the developmental work in Ayodhya. He will visit Ram ki Paidi and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.," said a press release. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:02 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:02 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:58 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:46 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:46 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:46 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:52 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:51 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:42 IST

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:41 IST

