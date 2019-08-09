Ayodhya case: Counsel for Muslim party raises objection over five-day hearing, calls it 'inhuman'

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday commenced hearing on the fourth day in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, with the counsel appearing for one of the Muslim parties, raising objection over the apex court's decision to hear the appeals on five days in a week rather than three.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that its decision to hear the case five days in a week is "inhuman".

"We will not be able to assist the court. Hearing cannot be rushed through. It is simply not possible. I will be forced to leave this case. I am being put to torture because of this case," the counsel said.

"We have heard your grievance and will inform you about it soon," said Gogoi, on the contentions put forth by Dhavan.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and including Justices D Y Chandrachud, S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Abdul Nazeer, had, on August 8, said that it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case five days in the week -- from Monday to Friday.

It is a deviation from the normal rules as the Constitution bench normally hears the matters only from Tuesday to Thursday. The top court only hears fresh or miscellaneous matters on Monday and Friday.

The apex court is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel had failed to achieve an amicable settlement.

The court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.

The high court, in its verdict, had which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

