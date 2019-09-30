Ayodhya case: Don't want mediation, says Ram Lalla Virajman to SC

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case, on Monday told the Supreme Court that it does not want any mediation in the case.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on September 18 said that the mediation process can go simultaneously along with the hearing and if an amicable settlement is reached through by it, the same can be filed before the court.

The top court gave a go-ahead to the mediation after as two other parties -- UP Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmoni Akhada sought for it. Besides these two, no other party showed any interest in the mediation.

The court had on August 5 commenced a day-to-day hearing in the case after observing that the mediation panel, comprising former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, Ravi Shankar and Sriram Panchu, failed to reach at an amicable settlement.

It is hearing the fourteen appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

