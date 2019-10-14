Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

Ayodhya case: SC directs UP govt to provide security to Wakf Board chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government of Uttar Pradesh to provide security to Sunni Wakf Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui after he apprehended a threat to his life.
Farooqi had informed the five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court that he feared for his life through Sriram Panchu, one of the mediators in the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babari Masjid case.
Earlier today, the Sunni Central Waqf Board had told the court that it possesses the impugned land.
"We have been in possession throughout. There is nothing to suggest or show that the plaintiff (Nirmohi Akahara and others) are the proprietor of the disputed land in question," Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Waqf Board, told the bench.
The counsel had said that there is no proof from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain that a temple was destroyed to build the mosque at the impugned site.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.
The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to, thus leaving merely three days of active hearing now. The judgment on the same will be passed on November 4-5. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM urges Union Minister Gadkari to expedite...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting speedy completion of pending construction works of various National Highways in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Data protection bill to come to parliament very soon: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the central government will bring a bill on data protection in Parliament "very soon".

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:54 IST

Telangana: Police rescues toddler who went missing from...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Railway Police on Monday successfully rescued a two-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:52 IST

PMC bank case: ED seizes, identifies assets worth over Rs 3,830...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its Directors/Promoters, PMC Bank officials and others related entities in the PMC Bank c

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:49 IST

HP: 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:48 IST

DGCA suspends FTO approval granted to Wings Aviation

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Flying Training Organisation (FTO) approval granted to Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, after two trainee pilots died in an aircraft crash in Vikarabad district on October 6.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:43 IST

Bihar: Patna water logging matter to come up in HC on Oct 16

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Patna High Court will hear the matter pertaining to waterlogging in Patna and problems faced by citizens due to it on Wednesday, October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:40 IST

Show-cause notices served to officials responsible for Patna...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday said that a show-cause notice has been served to 11 engineers over the recent water-logging in Patna and that actions will be taken against them within the next seven days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:38 IST

TN: Madurai student makes casteist slurs at classmate, attacks...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A student at the Government Higher Secondary School near Palamedu in Madurai district allegedly made caste-based slurs at one of his classmates and later attacked him on his back using a pencil sharpener blade.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:30 IST

Queen Maxima redefines elegance in specially tailored pink saree gown

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Queen of Netherlands Queen Maxima was dressed up to the nines in a classy saree gown as she attended a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:13 IST

When time comes, I'll answer, says Praful Patel on reports of...

Gondia (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, whose name has reportedly appeared in a land deal related to Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi, on Monday said that he will give an answer when the 'time comes'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:13 IST

TSRTC strike: Workers to hold 'Rasta Roko' across Telangana tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): As the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees entered the ninth day on Monday, the workers will organise 'Rasta Roko' (road blockage) protests in all districts of the state on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl