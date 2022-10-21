Ayodhya decked up for Diwali celebrations with 'Ramayana gates', tableaux

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): With a view to recreating the ambience of the Ramayana period that resembles the vibe of the 'Tretayuga' this Diwali, Ayodhya is all decked up with 'Ramayana gates' and tableaux.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the holy city on the eve of Diwali on October 23 for the Deepotsav celebrations, marking his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya.

The administration is planning to celebrate Lord Rama's glorious return after his 14-year exile to the forests with grandeur.

The event of Deepotsav in Ayodhya is being organized by the Department of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the District Administration. The Tourism Department has also geared up to welcome devotees, and tourists from all across the country and the world to the holy city for the grand celebration of Deepotsava on Diwali.

The city has been beautified with hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period to take the visitors down history lanes on the festival of lights.

"As Diwali is approaching, the preparations have also been intensified. From Ayodhya Highway to Nayaghat, 30 different kinds of welcome gates with different names are being prepared for Deepotsav," an official statement said.

Some welcome gates have been named 'Ram Setu Dwar' and others as 'Bharat Dwar'. These gates have been prepared in the name of every mythological character associated with Rama including Sita Dwar, Shabari Dwar, Ahilya Dwar, Jatayu Dwar, Hanuman Dwar, and Lavkush Dwar.

"Selfie point has been made near the statues of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Hanuman on Ram Ki Paidi," the statement said.



Aiming to raise awareness of the younger generation, graphics depicting Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka by Pushpak Vimana are also being made.

"This time 16 tableaux have been prepared. Of these, 5 will be animated," it said.

According to the Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram, it is the effort of the Tourism Department that people of the country and the world are becoming aware of the culture, traditions and history of India.

"Along with Deepotsav, the Tourism Department is also encouraging tourists to come to Uttar Pradesh by promoting the vision of 'UP Nahi Dekha Toh Bharat Nahi Dekha'," the statement said.

On October 23, PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman at around 5 PM.

Following the prayer session, PM Modi will conduct an inspection of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

"At around 5:45 PM, he will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram. Around 6:30 PM, Prime Minister will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river, which will be followed by the commencement of the grand Deepotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister," read an official statement by PMO.

This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in person in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh diyas will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from different states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Prime Minister will also witness the 3-D Holographic Projection Mapping Show at Ram Ki Paidi at the banks of river Saryu along with the Grand Musical Laser Show. (ANI)

