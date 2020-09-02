Ayodhya Development Authority approves layout of Ram temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday approved the layout of the grand Ram Temple after holding a meeting with officials here in Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to ANI, Ayodhya Commissioner MP Agrawal said the area of the layout is 2.74 lakh square metres and the temple covers 12,879 square metre area.

"No objection certificates were taken from all departments concerned. The area of the layout is 2.74 lakh square meter and the temple covers 12,879 square metre area. The trust will decide when they will start the excavation for the construction. Ayodhya is on the path of development," Agarwal said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had on August 29 submitted the layout of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and other documents related to it, to ADA for approval.

The Trust on August 20 had said that the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has "begun" and the engineers are now testing the soil at the site.

According to Trust, the shrine will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at Ram Janmbhoomi site.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

