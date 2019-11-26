Bricks with 'Ram' inscribed on them are being manufactured in a kiln in Uttar Pradesh. Photo/ANI
Bricks with 'Ram' inscribed on them are being manufactured in a kiln in Uttar Pradesh. Photo/ANI

Ayodhya: Kiln owner to donate 51K bricks for Ram temple construction

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 07:14 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A brick kiln owner in Uttar Pradesh's Rasulabad is making a special batch of 51,000 bricks with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on them in the hope that they will be used for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
"We are manufacturing a special batch of 51,000 bricks. They will be donated for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. These bricks will be prepared by late December or early January," kiln manager Babu Ram Yadav told ANI on Sunday.
The kiln owner Sandeep Verma had decided to donate the bricks soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid title dispute case.
"There are 106 workers in the kiln who are dedicatedly working to make the bricks. They are not even wearing shoes inside the kiln to ensure the purity of the bricks. These are especially being manufactured using Domath soil," he said.
Once complete, each brick will weigh around 3 kg.
The Supreme Court had on November 9 put an end to the 70-year legal battle over the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.
A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:48 IST

Will visit Sabarimala temple as it is our Constitutional right:...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Women rights activist Trupti Desai on Tuesday said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

Mumbai attacks: Eleven years since 26/11, nation remembers terror victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Tributes are pouring in since this morning as the country and the world remembers the victims who had lost their lives, eleven years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:42 IST

J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:41 IST

J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:30 IST

Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:53 IST

UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's...

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:36 IST

YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Read More
iocl