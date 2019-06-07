Ayodhya known for Ramjanmabhumi, says Yogi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-feet-tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya which he said is known as Ramjanmabhumi around the world.

"Governments have refrained from Lord Ram's name since 1947. But now, development schemes are underway for Ayodhya. This place is recognised from Ramjanmabhumi around the world. So we renamed the municipal corporation and district's name to Ayodhya. We are protecting culture and traditions," he said unveiling the statue at Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan.

"This year, the country is fortunate to have elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with a sweeping majority. And I want to thank the 'sants' in Ayodhya for their blessings," Yogi Adityanath said.

He went on to talk about the BJP government's achievements in the past five years saying that India has gained international recognition in every sector during this time.

"The world will celebrate the International Yoga day on June 21 and UNESCO has, for the first time, recognised India's Kumbh Mela among the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," he said.

Arguing for a strong nation, Yogi said, "We have an opportunity to establish India as a superpower in the world."

"India has given the message of peace, compassion and friendship to the world but a weak person, society or nation cannot talk about peace. Only a strong and prosperous nation can.

The chief minister also went to Hanuman Garhi Mandir and took toll of the development work in Ayodhya. (ANI)

