The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
Ayodhya land dispute case: SC seeks Registry's report over live-streaming proceedings

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from its Registry on how much time it would take to facilitate live streaming of the proceedings in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The top court was hearing a petition filed by RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya.
Sunni Wakf Board counsel Rajeev Dhavan objected to this and asked whether it would be advisable to start live streaming midway in the proceedings.
A Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, stated that after the Registry submits its report a decision will be taken whether to live-stream the proceedings of the case or not.
The Constitution bench is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case after the mediation panel failed to achieve an amicable settlement.
The apex court is hearing appeals against September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.
The High Court in its verdict had ordered an equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

