The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

Ayodhya land dispute: Muslims barred from entering temple since 1934, Nirmohi Akhara tells SC

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in the Ayodhya title dispute case, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Muslims were not allowed to enter the temple gate since 1934 and it is in their possession since then.
Senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing on behalf of the Akhara, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the suit was filed by his client for the belonging, possession and management rights.
"The dome structure in the inner courtyard belongs to the Nirmohi Akhara. They have been wrongfully deprived of the charge and management of the temple," Jain told the court.
The counsel asserted that the inner courtyard, which includes Sita Rasoi, Bhandar Grih, and a place known as "Janam Asthan", are in the possession of the Akhara.
"The idols were placed inside the mosque on the intervening night of December 22-23, 1949. The dispute for Nirmohi Akhara is for the inner courtyard and not the outer courtyard," the counsel stated.
He further contended that the claim over the disputed land was filed by the Akhara in 1934, whereas Sunni Waqf Board filed the suit in 1961.
A five-judge constitution bench is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case.
Earlier on August 2, the top court had observed that the mediation panel on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute failed to achieve an amicable settlement and decided to hold day-to-day hearings in the decades-old case from August 6.
Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:35 IST

Fifth earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Chandryaan-2 has successfully carried out the fifth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:33 IST

Delhi HC seeks centre, state's response on plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from central, state government, Lieutenant Governor and Assembly Speaker on plea challenging the reappointment of the same AAP MLAs to represent the three Municipal Corporations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:25 IST

Landslide hampers South-Western Railway services in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Landslides followed by torrential rains in Karnataka have affected South-Western railway services in the state, cutting off connectivity while affecting thousands of travellers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:19 IST

Scrapping of Art 370 a historic decision, shouldn't be...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Hailing the central government's move to scrap Article 370 as a "historic decision", Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Tuesday said the decision should not be politicised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:18 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav is addicted to drugs, used to dress up like...

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a startling revelation the wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

JDU walks out of LS; Lallan Singh says don't support interfering...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after party leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh said that they do not support interfering with the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

Uttarakhand: 9 children killed, 10 injured after bus falls into...

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine children were killed and ten others injured when the school bus with 18 children in it fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal here on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:05 IST

AIIMS sets up 5-member team of docs to monitor Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Pune-Bengaluru highway closed for traffic near Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Kolhapur's Shiroli area has been closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, following water-logging on the route due to continuous rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Andhra govt issues preliminary damage report on Godavari floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Over a lakh food packets and over five lakh water packets have been distributed among flood-affected families in East and West Godavari, the Government of Andhra Pradesh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:01 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Court pulls up Maharashtra govt for delay...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up Maharashtra government in connection with Payal Tadvi case, for delay in registering statements of key witnesses before the magistrate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Maharashtra CM dials his K'taka counterpart on flood situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With the flood situation worsening in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dialled his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and requested him to discharge water from the Almatti dam.

Read More
iocl