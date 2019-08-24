Ayodhya: Land of Ram celebrates Krishna's birth with religious fervour

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Ayodhya a city that holds great religious significance in the Hindu mythology for being the birthplace of Lord Ram, celebrated the birthday of Krishna with religious fervour.

According to Hindu mythology both Ram and Krishna are the incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

To mark the festival of Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's idols in different temples of Ayodhya were decorated in festive attires with traditional garlands and ornaments adding to their charm.

Large number of devotees thronged the temples that were beautifully decked up with colourful balloons and festive lights.

Religious hymns and soulful prayers reverberated through the city as the residents awaited the midnight moment to mark the birth of their beloved 'Krishna'.

Men, women and children were seen standing in queues with offerings of sweets and flowers for taking a glimpse of Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

