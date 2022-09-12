Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi will bring "unity" in country, says Uma Bharti after Gyanvapi verdict

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Monday welcomed a Varanasi court's verdict upholding the maintainability of a Hindu group's petition seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound even as she urged both sides not to "insult each other".

Bharti said that it is places like Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi "that will bring unity to the country".

The remarks of the BJP leader came after a Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Speaking to ANI, Bharti said, "I had said that we wouldn't be able to live peacefully without solving the problems relating to these three places (Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi) because these places remind us of the attacks by the invaders. Don't let such things exist that pain the heart and evoke rage. The devotees who visit Kashi and Mathura today, are they happy while returning? They come out with a painful heart and that pain becomes anger at times.".

"Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with peace. The atmosphere was spoiled all of a sudden. I request both sides to be happy about the fact that your petitions were considered worth hearing. But do not use foul language and insult others," she added.



Earlier the Varanasi court had upheld the maintainability of the petition.

"The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi case.

BJP leader Bharti also took on Congress over Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and alleged that the party has "always broken India".

"Congress has always done the politics of creating violence on the basis of religion, caste. How can they unite India, they have always broken India. They should support us in the movement regarding Mathura and Kashi. It is Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi that will bring unity in the country," she said. (ANI)

