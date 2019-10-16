Ayodhya matter: People wait eagerly as case enters last leg of hearing

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The eagerness of the locals and tourists here seems to have peaked up with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reiterating that Wednesday will be the last day of hearings in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"I am eagerly waiting for the Ram Mandir, the whole of Ayodhya and India is waiting for the verdict. Whatever the judgement might be, the temple must be made," a visitor to the makeshift Ram temple told ANI here.

"Let the mosque also be constructed at the place allotted by the court, there is no issue with it but the temple must be made at this spot," the visitor added.

Kishore Raut, another tourist, who visited the makeshift Ram temple in the morning expressed the hope that the judgement from the Supreme Court will be in the favour of the Ram temple.

"With Lord Ram's blessings, the judgement will be in favour of the Ram temple. There should definitely be a temple at the place where Lord Ram was born. The people are eager for the verdict as it can come in under a month," Raut told ANI here.

A local, Harivansh Tiwari, said that the people in Ayodhya were hoping for the best and praying for a favourable verdict from the apex court.

"We are hoping for the best, and with the Lord's grace the temple will be made here soon," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier today, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that the daily hearings on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute will end by 5 pm on Wednesday.

"By 5 pm this matter is going to be over. Enough is enough," Justice Gogoi said while dismissing the intervention application filed by the Hindu Maha Sabha in the apex court seeking more time for arguments. (ANI)

