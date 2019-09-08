Preparations are in full swing ahead of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya this year. Photo/ANI
Preparations are in full swing ahead of 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya this year. Photo/ANI

Ayodhya: Preparations begin to host a grand Deepotsav this Diwali

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:53 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali this year, the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya will once again be illuminated as the authorities gear up to host a grand 'Deepotsav' similar to last year.
Ayodhya Member of Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ved Prakash Gupta says that the occasion is a good opportunity to boost tourism in the district.
"Over Rs 130 crore has been allocated by the government for the preparations this time. The vision behind Deepotsav is not just spiritual, but also boosting tourism in the area" Gupta said.
"The progress of the work is being monitored every week. The deadline for its completion is September 30 and we are confident that we will achieve it," he said.
The Chief Priest of Tapasvi Chavni temple, Swami Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj hailing the decision was all praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.
"Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the lost glory of Ayodhya is being restored. Through Deepotsav, Ayodhya is getting recognition across the world," he said.
"It has not only boosted tourism but also development in the district," Swami Paramhans Das added.
In 2018, on Deepotsav, more than three lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Saryayu river a day before the festival of Diwali, a number which got registered in Guinness Book of World Records.
The Deepotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya on October 26 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:01 IST

People celebrate Ganesh Utsav in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in MCD Market area of Karol Bagh here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:52 IST

Mumbai: Cab driver injured after speeding truck rams from behind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A cab driver sustained injuries after his car was rammed from behind by a dumper truck in Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:49 IST

3.3 magnitude quake hits Karbi Anglong district in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:46 IST

Modi's ministers to present 100-day report card

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): With Modi 2.0 government completing 100 days at the Centre, 17 Union Ministers will reach out to the people and make them aware of the historic decisions made in the short period.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:33 IST

Eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away on Sunday morning, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:19 IST

Locals hail development projects being carried out by Centre in...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): People residing in the backward border areas of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir are beaming with joy after witnessing a new change as several development projects are being carried out by the Centre in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:22 IST

J-K: Incessant ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC causing...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 8 (ANI): Due to the continuous unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the locals in bordering districts like Poonch are living in an atmosphere of fear and are demanding the Centre to come up with a solution to get rid of this

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:37 IST

Immediately inform state medical council about doctors framed...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Punjab Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has issued the instructions to all civil surgeons to immediately inform the State Medical Council and other concerned registering authorities about the doctor/staff of scanning centre against w

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Amaravati yet to be notified; minister blames TDP govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday alleged that previous government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu did not notify the capital city of Amaravati through a Gazette.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

KCR to expand Cabinet today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations. He is also likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Jalpaiguri: Two women arrested at Railway station, Rs 40.71 lakh seized

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two women are arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) here at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Saturday and Rs 40.71 lakhs have been seized from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:49 IST

All three people rescued after wall of house collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Wall of a house collapsed here in Asalpha on Saturday night.

Read More
iocl