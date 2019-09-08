Ayodhya: Preparations begin to host a grand Deepotsav this Diwali

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): On the eve of Diwali this year, the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya will once again be illuminated as the authorities gear up to host a grand 'Deepotsav' similar to last year.

Ayodhya Member of Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ved Prakash Gupta says that the occasion is a good opportunity to boost tourism in the district.

"Over Rs 130 crore has been allocated by the government for the preparations this time. The vision behind Deepotsav is not just spiritual, but also boosting tourism in the area" Gupta said.

"The progress of the work is being monitored every week. The deadline for its completion is September 30 and we are confident that we will achieve it," he said.

The Chief Priest of Tapasvi Chavni temple, Swami Paramhans Das Ji Maharaj hailing the decision was all praise for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

"Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the lost glory of Ayodhya is being restored. Through Deepotsav, Ayodhya is getting recognition across the world," he said.

"It has not only boosted tourism but also development in the district," Swami Paramhans Das added.

In 2018, on Deepotsav, more than three lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Saryayu river a day before the festival of Diwali, a number which got registered in Guinness Book of World Records.

The Deepotsav will be celebrated in Ayodhya on October 26 this year. (ANI)

