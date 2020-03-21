Ayodhya seals borders amid corona outbreak

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The District Magistrate (DM) has imposed restrictions on the entry of the people belonging to other cities till April 2 as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus threat.

"The devotees and visitors coming from other parts of the country will be stopped at the border of Ayodhya district and sent back," the order states.

The order adds: "There is also a ban on mass bathing in Saryu till 2 April as well. Bookings have also been cancelled till 2 April at Yatri Niwas at all hotels, dharamshalas, lodges in Ayodhya district."

The order further states that crowd gatherings will be banned at all temple shrines in Ayodhya district to prevent the infection of coronavirus.

The Ram Navami is starting on March 25, while Ram Janmotsav celebration is scheduled for April 2.

A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the threat of the pandemic is common to all states and underscored the need for the Centre and all States to work together.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

