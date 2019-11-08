Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy (Photo/ANI)
Ayodhya title dispute should be settled in favour of Lord Ram temple: Prince Yakub

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:50 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, on Friday said that the title should be settled in favour of Lord Ram temple in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
"On November 17, the Supreme Court of India will pronounce its verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute. There are two descendants of the Mughal empire in India. First is the familial descendants which are my family. The second is political descendants which is the government of India. Since the title of disputed land in question is still held in the name of Emperor Babar. As such, the title should either come to me or go to the government of India. The title should not go to any third party," he said.
"As I have already made it clear in public that if the Supreme Court settles the title in my favour or the government of India then I would like to appeal to the government of India to settle the title in favour of Ram temple," he added.
He further said that no mosque can be built or namaz can be offered on any disputed land.
"Lord Ram is known as Maryada Purushottam and is perceived as an ideal personality by several people. The whole world is watching us about how we are honouring Lord Ram," he said.
"I would like to appeal to all the people that they should respect the verdict of the Supreme Court in this respect. We should maintain peace and harmony in the wake of this verdict and celebrate the verdict as a matter of national importance like Independence day and Republic day," he added.
The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.
These three parties -- Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara --- however, knocked the door of the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict and sought the modification of the High Court judgement.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has concluded the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict.
The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before November 17. (ANI)

