Ayodhya Varta Committee to engage influential Hindu-Muslim leaders to resolve the dispute

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Ayodhya Varta Committee will engage Hindu and Muslim influential leaders to mediate in resolving the Babari Mosque-Ayodhya Temple land dispute.

"Ayodhya Varta Committee was set up in 2016. It will again try to resolve the Ayodhya land dispute by engaging influential people from both sides to discuss and find a solution to the issue," said Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind president Molana Suhaib Qasmi on Sunday.

The mediation process is likely to start by mid-October, he added.

"Several attempts have been made to resolve the land dispute. However, mediation by weak leaders will not resolve the issue," he said.

"Even many Muslims want the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They also want the mosque in the vicinity so that a strong message of religious harmony can be sent out," said Qasmi.

"If the court could have resolved the land dispute, it would have done in the last 70 years. I don't think even now the court will be able to give an effective solution to the issue," he said.

Earlier today, BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy batted for the construction of a temple on the disputed land and asserted that the fundamental rights of Hindus are above the property rights of Muslims.

The Supreme Court is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the case pertaining to the ownership of the 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya and is likely to pass a verdict later this year. (ANI)

