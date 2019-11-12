Ayodhya verdict is in favour of everyone: Maulana Asghar Ali Salafi

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Calling the Ayodhya verdict a 'victory for Hindus and Muslims', Maulana Asghar Ali Salafi, President, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind has said that 'Supreme Court's judgment is in favour of everyone.'

"This is not a victory for Hindus or Muslims, it is a victory for India and Indians. This verdict is in favour of everyone," said Salafi during a meeting at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence on Sunday.

On the other hand, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Sunday said it is highly commendable that Hindu and Muslims have acted very patiently after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"I am really proud of my nation that such a big issue that was pending for years has been resolved so smoothly. Both Hindus and Muslims have acted very patiently. It is highly commendable," Jawad said at a press conference after meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence here.

In the wake of the apex court's verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)