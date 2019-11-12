Mohd Salim Engineer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind speaking in New Delhi on Sunday
Mohd Salim Engineer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind speaking in New Delhi on Sunday

Ayodhya verdict is not anyone's victory or loss: Mohd Salim Engineer

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 06:24 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): Mohd Salim Engineer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind hailed Ayodhya verdict as a judgment that is not anyone's victory or loss.
"This verdict is not anyone's victory or loss. Strengthening values of justice, peace, equality, freedom and taking the country forward with them will be a victory for India," said Mohd Salim Engineer while speaking during a meeting at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence here on Sunday.
In the wake of the apex court's verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here.
The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.
The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:55 IST

1,000 birds found dead around Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan

Dudu (Rajasthan) [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Around thousand birds were found dead under mysterious circumstances around the Sambhar Lake in the Dudu district near Jaipur on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More
iocl