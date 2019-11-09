Ayodhya verdict: KSRTC directs senior officials to maintain close liaison with police

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): In view of the landmark verdict by Supreme Court in Ayodhya land dispute case, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has directed all its divisional controllers and officers and depot managers to be present at their headquarters and maintain a close liaison with the local police authorities while operating buses.

"If any untoward incident happens, the same may be immediately reported to Control Room at Central Office. While operating buses, all are instructed to take extra care and advisory from local police authorities," KSRTC said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will also remain closed across the state today while prohibitory orders will be in effect in Bengaluru.

This comes as a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

