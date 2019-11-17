Ayodhya verdict: Muslim Law Board to meet shortly, to decide on filing review petition

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is scheduled to hold a meeting at 10 am on Sunday in Lucknow to discuss if the board will file a review petition regarding the apex court verdict on Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Sufian said, " Some of the groups have welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict. But we AIMPLB will hold a meeting at 10 am today to decide whether to review for the petition or not."

The cleric also informed ANI that a press conference will be held by the board at 3:30 pm to brief the media about the final decision.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)