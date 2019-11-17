Maulana Sufian speaks to ANI in Lucknow on Sunday [Photo/ANI]
Ayodhya verdict: Muslim Law Board to meet shortly, to decide on filing review petition

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:00 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is scheduled to hold a meeting at 10 am on Sunday in Lucknow to discuss if the board will file a review petition regarding the apex court verdict on Ayodhya.
Speaking to ANI, Maulana Sufian said, " Some of the groups have welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict. But we AIMPLB will hold a meeting at 10 am today to decide whether to review for the petition or not."
The cleric also informed ANI that a press conference will be held by the board at 3:30 pm to brief the media about the final decision.
The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.
The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.
A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.
A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 10:48 IST

