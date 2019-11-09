A policeman conducts checks as Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya. Photo/ANI
A policeman conducts checks as Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya. Photo/ANI

Ayodhya verdict: School, colleges shut in UP, MP, K'taka, J-K, Delhi; Sec 144 imposed

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 05:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute on Saturday.
As a precautionary measure, the government has closed all schools, colleges, educational institutions from Saturday to Monday in Uttar Pradesh.
Schools and colleges in Karnataka, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are also shut today. Even in Delhi all government schools and many private schools are closed, as it is a second Saturday and the government has advised all private schools to also remain closed today.
Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits gathering of more than four people, has been clamped in entire Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The prohibitory orders will be in effect in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and Bengaluru. "Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Bengaluru from 7 am-12 midnight," Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.
As a precautionary measure, Jammu and Kashmir administration has also postponed examinations and declared Saturday as dry day that means no sale of liquor will take place.
The newly-made Union Territory has also banned the bursting of firecrackers.
In Hyderabad Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the city.
"We have taken all necessary measures to keep the situation under control in Hyderabad and to maintain peace and law and order. Special deployment has been done in the sensitive areas in the city," Kumar said.
Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case (ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 06:39 IST

Hope people start fighting border walls all over world: 'Fall of...

New Delhi, Nov 9 (ANI): Google on Saturday celebrated the 30th anniversary of a momentous event in history- the fall of the Berlin Wall with a heartwarming doodle that captures the essence of the end of the peaceful revolution that signalled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of Ge

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:56 IST

UP govt transfers 5 IAS officers, Mahendra Prasad Agrawal to be...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred five IAS officers, with one of them being posted as Commissioner of Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:51 IST

Sec 144 imposition would not impact IFFI, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will not impact the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:48 IST

Withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover 'condemnable': Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed as "highly condemnable" the Centre's decision to withdraw SPG security cover from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:32 IST

Bihar CM cancels two-day visit in view of Ayodhya verdict

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday cancelled his two-day visit to Madhepura keeping in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya case, and instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 03:51 IST

Ayodhya verdict: Maharashtra CM appeals to people to respect SC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to people to maintain peace and urged them to respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 03:34 IST

SC to pronounce verdict in decades-old Ayodhya dispute case today

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic judgement in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:15 IST

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:00 IST

Ayodhya verdict: UP Police asks jail authorities to keep eye on inmates

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday asked all jail officers and staff to keep a vigilant eye on inmates to ensure that no incident of communal violence occurs in jails after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 01:52 IST

Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:15 IST

Govt will bring bill in Parliament, Modi tells residents of...

New Delhi, Nov 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government will diligently complete the work of transferring ownership rights to the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital and a bill will be brought in the winter session of Parlia

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:44 IST

BJP, Sena attack each other in Maharashtra, Fadnavis submits resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The rift between BJP and Shiv Sena on power-sharing related to government formation widened on Friday with Uddhav Thackeray accusing its ally of speaking "lies" and the BJP saying it was shocked over his remarks earlier that "all options are open".

Read More
iocl