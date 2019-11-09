Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed in Bhopal, educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Tarun Kumar Pithode Friday said that Section 144, which restricts gathering of more than four people, has been imposed in the district ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute on Saturday.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the district," said an official statement, adding that all private and government schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow in Bhopal.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict last month.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)