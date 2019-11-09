Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo/ANI
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo/ANI

'Ayodhya verdict shouldn't be seen as victory or loss': UP CM calls for peace

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 02:15 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case on Saturday and said that the judgement should not be seen as anybody's victory or loss.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Chief Minister appealed to the residents of the state to maintain peace and cordial environment and not to believe on rumours.
"In view of the possible verdict by the Supreme Court in relation to the Ayodhya case, I appeal to the people of the state that the decision should not be seen as a win or loss. It is our responsibility to maintain a peaceful and amicable atmosphere in the state," he tweeted.
The Chief Minister said his government was committed to "protecting everyone and maintaining law and order" in the state, adding that strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb the peace.
He said, "I appeal to the people to ignore rumours. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If anyone tries to disturb the law and order, strict action will be taken against them."
The Supreme Court will pronounce a historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case which belongs to temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The government has ordered all educational institutions shut today in the state in view of the verdict. (ANI)

