Ayodhya: VHP seeks administrative nod to offer prayers at 'Ram Janmabhoomi' on Diwali

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday sought Divisional Commissioner's permission to perform prayers on Diwali at 'Ram Janmabhoomi site'.

"The Commissioner has assured us that the tradition of celebrating Diwali will be continued and they will put their best efforts to make it possible. The Saints are happy that the administration is with us. We will celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. And we hope that we will get permission from the authorities," said Mahant Kanhaiya Das while speaking to media persons here.

"The tradition of lightning 'Diyas' in the premises during Deepawali has been celebrated from the past three years and VHP hopes that this year also the tradition will be kept alive. And so we have requested the authorities to grant permissions. We also made another request that if we cannot light the 'Diyas' then at least let us donate them and then authorities can light them up in the premises," said Sharad Sharma, VHP.

Manoj Mishra Commissioner, Ayodhya Zone said: "They have informed me of their request and I have told them that the Supreme Court is the rightful authority to make a decision in this regard. I had asked them to seek apex court's permission as the issue regarding this land is under hearing in court. I am not the competent authority to fulfil their requests and they should take permission from the court."

Restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed in the district by the District Magistrate Court in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also been taken considering the upcoming festivals in the state. (ANI)

