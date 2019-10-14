The Vishwa Hindu Parishad handed written application to District Commissioner in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Photo/ANI
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad handed written application to District Commissioner in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Photo/ANI

Ayodhya: VHP seeks administrative nod to offer prayers at 'Ram Janmabhoomi' on Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:07 IST

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday sought Divisional Commissioner's permission to perform prayers on Diwali at 'Ram Janmabhoomi site'.
"The Commissioner has assured us that the tradition of celebrating Diwali will be continued and they will put their best efforts to make it possible. The Saints are happy that the administration is with us. We will celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. And we hope that we will get permission from the authorities," said Mahant Kanhaiya Das while speaking to media persons here.
"The tradition of lightning 'Diyas' in the premises during Deepawali has been celebrated from the past three years and VHP hopes that this year also the tradition will be kept alive. And so we have requested the authorities to grant permissions. We also made another request that if we cannot light the 'Diyas' then at least let us donate them and then authorities can light them up in the premises," said Sharad Sharma, VHP.
Manoj Mishra Commissioner, Ayodhya Zone said: "They have informed me of their request and I have told them that the Supreme Court is the rightful authority to make a decision in this regard. I had asked them to seek apex court's permission as the issue regarding this land is under hearing in court. I am not the competent authority to fulfil their requests and they should take permission from the court."
Restrictions under Section 144 have been imposed in the district by the District Magistrate Court in anticipation of a verdict in the Ayodhya land case. The decision was also been taken considering the upcoming festivals in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:51 IST

U'khand: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased in...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand)[India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin for victims of those who died after their vehicle fell into the Kail river on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:50 IST

BSF to purchase anti-drone system to deal with intrusion from Pak

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In order to deal with the intrusion of drones from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to purchase ground-based anti-drone system.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:47 IST

PM Modi attacks Congress over Rafale controversy, says it wanted...

Ballabhgarh (Haryana), Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of creating "ruckus" over the Rafale deal during the Lok Sabha elections so that the "agreement is cancelled" but despite the efforts of such parties the first jet has been received by India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath tells farmers to stop stubble burning

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here appealed to farmers to avoid burning the stubble that is left in the fields after harvesting of crops.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:38 IST

UP: 13 dead, 6 injured in house collapse following cylinder blast in Mau

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The death toll increased to 13 after a two-story building collapsed following a cylinder blast in Mohammadabad here on Monday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

PMC scam: Waryam Singh acted at HDIL promoter's behest to keep...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Monday told a Mumbai court that former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Waryam Singh acted at the behest of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to keep their outstanding dues hidden.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

J-K's reorganisation will curb cross-border terrorism, promote...

Freetown (Sierra Leone), Oct 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories will promote inclusive development and reduce the negative impact of cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:32 IST

Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for making of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the making of the world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch YSR Rytu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for farmers' welfare in the state on October 15 from Sarvepalli in Nellore district here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:22 IST

BJP-RSS make people fight against each other just like...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged the BJP and the RSS divide the people and make them fight against each other as the Britishers used to do.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:12 IST

Haryana Police arrest 483 persons, seize 1,204 kg contraband in...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Haryana Police has seized 1,204 kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees during a month-long special anti-narcotic drive across the state in the lead up to the assembly polls, said Director-General of Police, Manoj Yadava on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:06 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar starts process of disbursing financial...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday kick-started the process to provide financial relief of Rs 6000 to the families affected by floods and heavy rainfall in state capital Patna and other districts.

Read More
iocl