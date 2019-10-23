Representative image
Ayurveda Day to be celebrated on October 25

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi [India, Oct 23 (ANI): The fourth Ayurveda Day is set to be organised on October 25 at National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Centre said on Wednesday.
"Dhanwantari Pujan and 'National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2019' ceremony will be held at NIA in the gracious presence of Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha as Chief Guest. Minister of State (IC) for Ministry of AYUSH and Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik will also be present," read the official release of Government of India.
On this occasion, a National Conference 'Ayurveda for Longevity' will also be organized on October 24. Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the Chief Guest.
Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India decided to celebrate Ayurveda Day every year on the day of Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) since 2016.
On this occasion, Ministry also facilitates 3-4 Ayurveda experts with 'National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award' comprising of citation, trophy (Dhanwantari Statue) and a cash reward of rupees five lakh.
"Ayurveda relies on a comprehensive program that includes conscious eating (Aahara), lifestyle (Vihar), sleep (Nidra), behavioural and psychological intervention for extension of Longevity (healthspan). Rasayana Tantra, one of the eight branches of Ayurveda is dedicated to rejuvenation, regeneration, immune-modulation, healthy ageing and enhances longevity," it reads.
"Organisations of Ministry of AYUSH, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) New Delhi, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Institute for Post Graduate Training and Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), Ghaziabad and North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong are also participating in the event by putting exhibition stall of their organisation's R& D material, achievements or activities for publicity and distribution of IEC material at NIA, Jaipur," it further reads. (ANI)

