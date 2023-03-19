Ayurveda gives the message of "Sarve Santu Niramaya": CM Dhami

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the first International Veterinary and Ayurveda Seminar organized at the auditorium of Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Rishikul on Sunday.

Addressing the program, CM said that India has been a major country since Vedic times to implement traditional knowledge in the field of livestock health through Ayurveda.



He said that the fifth Veda that is Ayurveda gives the message of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (may all be happy and free from illness) which is an integral part of our rich ancient heritage.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Panchpraan" development strategy has laid emphasis on saving this rich ancient heritage and traditional knowledge to achieve the country's development goal.



The Chief Minister said "Ayurveda is not only a medical method but also a way of leading an ideal life. It does not only cure diseases, but by adopting Ayurveda, we can prevent our bodies from getting sick."

He said that livestock is the great strength of our country, saving is our main duty and by using Ayurveda along with human resources, we can keep our livestock free from diseases.



He said, "Ayurvedic veterinary medicine is using herbal resources available in the state for disease prevention and disease control of animals."

He said that we understood the importance of Ayurveda very well in the Corona period.

Expressing concern over the use of antibiotics in animals more than humans at present, the Chief Minister said, "This situation is extremely harmful not only for animals but also for us, which can be controlled only by adopting Ayurveda."

He said that due to the abundance of herbs in Uttarakhand, Ayurveda has more importance here.



He said that Uttarakhand is blessed by nature. Many rivers flow here for twelve months and 71 per cent of the land is covered with forests and now both mountain water and youth are working in every area.

"With the cooperation of the Central Government, we are continuously working in the field of Ayush and Ayurveda and are also trying to take the benefits of Ayurveda to the common people, CM Dhami said.

He said that our government is working on priority for the operation of 300 Ayush health and wellness centres and the establishment of 150 Panchkarma centres. We are making efforts for this by giving wide expansion to employment and the economy through the development of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.

He further stated, "Our government has started a State Livestock Mission in the state, under which an investment of 60 crores has been planned. Due to this, seven thousand cattle rearers have got direct employment and ten thousand cattle rearers got indirect employment."

He said that the world's richest and most efficient animal health tradition exists in the villages of Uttarakhand. This knowledge can prove to be a revolutionary step in the field of animal health.

He said that our government is committed to strengthening veterinary services in Uttarakhand and serious work is being done in this direction to promote Ayurveda, the work of increasing the supply of medicines related to Ayurveda in veterinary hospitals is going on continuously

"While on the one hand, we are working continuously for the goal of Antyodaya, on the other hand, with the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas as well as sabka prayas", many initiatives including livestock development and AYUSH are being implemented and moving forward in the areas," Dhami added.

Keeping this in mind, we have made a provision of 14.15 crores for the construction of livestock, Gau Sadan in the local bodies in this budget, while a separate provision of 2.79 crores has also been made for the cow-rearing scheme, he said.

The Chief Minister said that our government is continuously working under the mantra of simplification, solution, elimination and satisfaction and Uttarakhand is going to play an important role in the nectar of independence.

He said that our aim is to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country and we are continuously working to achieve this goal and everyone's cooperation is expected in fulfilling the resolution without option to build the best Uttarakhand.

Addressing the program, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj threw detailed light on Ganga, mother cow and tourism.

Speaking at the function, Swami Baba Ramdev said that the importance of the mother cow is as much as that of Ayurveda.

He said that through Ayurveda it is possible to cure serious diseases and the future of Ayurveda is bright. (ANI)

