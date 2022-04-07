Ayurveda, Yoga are two sides of same coin, says AIIA Tanuja Narsi

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Ayurveda and Yoga are two sides of the same coin, said the All India Institute of Ayurveda head Tanuja Narsi on Thursday.

"Today is a very important day, today is Jagriti Arogya Diwas, this is World Health Day and this year the theme is 'Our Planet Our Health'," Narsi told ANI.

"We have 75 days left for International day of Yoga. The countdown for the Yoga day has begun," she added.

"Yoga is the spiritual face of Ayurveda and Ayurveda is the physical face of yoga. Ayurveda, Yoga are sides of the same coin," she further added.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga, she stated that everyone should adopt Yoga as a lifestyle. Everyone should perform yoga for 35 minutes every morning, she added.



While sharing her insights on the importance of Ayurveda, she said, "It maintains the physical health of a person. Ayurveda is not medical science or herbal science, but is a way of living a healthy and happy way of life. We can avoid many diseases by adopting Yoga".

"Ayurveda also talks about bringing changes in our food habits, according to the changing seasons," she added.

"Ayurveda is a part of our heritage. It is Panchakarma. Ayurveda is a holistic and integrated system in which Yoga is also a part of it," she further stated.

Earlier today, on the occasion of World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush organized a grand program for the demonstration of the common Yoga protocol at Red Fort.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, the program was held between 6.30 am-8 am backdrop of 15th August Park, Red Fort on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla graced the program as Chief Guest. The event was graced by the presence of several Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sportspersons, and Yoga gurus.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY-2022 is gaining momentum. (ANI)

