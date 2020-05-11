Ayurvedic medicine trial on COVID-19 patients begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 11 (ANI): The trial of AYUSH 64 medicine to treat COVID-19 patients have begun at Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh.

Talking to ANI, Dean, Academics, of the college Sumit Srivastava said: "We are following the guidelines issued by the AYUSH Ministry. We have started the trial of AYUSH 64 medicine on the patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic."

A total of 30 patients have already been shifted to this Ayurvedic College and Hospital. 20 more patients are scheduled to be shifted to the hospital today.

"All patients have signed a full consent form for our procedures. If some of them need allopathic medicines, we are providing them. The results will start showing in 7-8 days. Three days have already passed. So we will be able to see the results in a few days," he added.

All the patients have been shifted here from the city's GMCH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER. (ANI)

